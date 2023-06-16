A former Stevens Pass worker who suffered “catastrophic” injuries when she was thrown 30 feet off a ski lift is suing the ski area’s parent company for negligence.

Miroslava “Mirka” Lewis, of Snohomish County, alleges that Colorado-based Vail Resorts was aware its lifts were outdated, unsafe and did not meet industry standards before her 2022 fall.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court last month for damages and attorney’s fees to be determined in court, Lewis alleges that the company also failed to adequately staff the resort, provide proper training to employees and evaluate workplace hazards.

Vail Resorts is among the largest ski resort corporations in the U.S. with 40 mountain resorts in 15 states and in three countries. It declined to comment Thursday citing pending litigation.

Lewis’ daughter was enrolled in the Stevens Pass Alpine Club, a youth skiing club, which the complaint alleges Vail Resorts did not sufficiently staff during trainings. The club instead asked parents to take shifts running the ski lifts, the complaint said.

After receiving a one-day training, which the complaint says did not include requiring operators to fully stop the lift as riders were getting off, Lewis began working occasional five-hour shifts, in an official capacity, running the lifts so members of the club could ski.

After a shift on January 30, 2022, Lewis prepared to take a ride to the base of the mountain. She asked the full-time Stevens Pass employee replacing her to fully stop the lift so she could get on, but the worker did not, resulting in Lewis being improperly seated as the lift began its descent, the lawsuit said.

She was thrown off, falling about 30 feet and striking a tree. She suffered several permanent injuries, including traumatic brain injury, damage to her left eye, multiple fractures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Reasonable safety features,” the complaint said, such as a functioning safety net or restraint bars would have prevented the fall or mitigated the injuries.

Lewis, a single mother of two, had to relearn how to speak, walk and write, the complaint said, due to the severity of her injuries, which have prevented her from returning to her career as an accountant.

Employees and skiers have accused Vail Resorts of mismanagement since it acquired the ski area in 2018, complaining of chronic issues like late openings, understaffing, maintenance breakdowns and slow or inoperable ski lifts. Stevens Pass management said issues were a result of pandemic-related challenges.

An online petition in 2021 with more than 46,000 signatures demanded partial refunds for season pass holders if issues weren’t addressed. At least 53 consumer complaints were filed with the state Attorney General’s Office against the ski area and Vail Resorts just one month into the season last year, weeks before Lewis was injured.

This past season, all 10 chairlifts were in operation, ski runs opened every day — if conditions permitted — and lodges fully opened for business. More promised capital upgrades from deep-pocketed Vail reportedly are on the way.

In addition to Vail Resorts, Lewis is suing a Vail Resorts entity responsible for providing training to employees as well as two unnamed third parties responsible for training and the management of the lift she was riding at the time of her injury.

That chair lift, the complaint said, was more than 50 years old and particularly dangerous because of an elevated off-load and down-load ramp tower structure.