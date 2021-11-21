Washington State Patrol detectives are searching for witnesses to an alleged hit-and-run and road-rage incident that left a man seriously injured Friday afternoon in Bellevue.

At about 4:30 p.m., the drivers of a Lexus IS and a white work truck stopped at the beginning of the ramp to 112th Avenue from southbound Interstate 405. The truck’s driver got out, retrieved a 4-foot level from the truck bed and struck the hood of the Lexus, according to the State Patrol.

Fleeing the scene, the Lexus struck the truck’s driver causing “very serious injuries,” the State Patrol said. The Lexus continued south on I-405.

Responding to a 911 call, state patrol troopers and the Bellevue Fire Department found the unconscious driver of the truck, who was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives located and interviewed the driver of the Lexus, and the investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with dash cam video or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Washington State Patrol Detective Russ Haake at russ.haake@wsp.wa.gov.