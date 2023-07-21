Seattle police were investigating a stabbing at Sound Transit’s Othello station in South Seattle on Friday morning.

The stabbing happened in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, the Seattle Police Department said on Twitter shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Information about the victim’s condition was not immediately available.

The northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South at South Myrtle Street were blocked, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The emergency response was also affecting the northbound Sound Transit 1 Line to Northgate, the agency said, which is “experiencing significant service delays.”

Link Shuttle buses were replacing the 1 Line light rail between Columbia City Station and Rainier Beach Station.

Responders wereurging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.