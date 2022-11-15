SPOKANE — Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies have shot and killed a man after a 12-hour standoff at a home in the Greenacres area.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the man was fatally shot after he started a fire at the home Tuesday and then walked outside, KREM reported.

During the standoff, deputies tried to get the man to cooperate and at one point used tear gas in an effort to get him to leave the dwelling, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During the standoff, the man fired a gun through open windows in his home and shot down two police drones, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This incident started Monday night when the man’s neighbors reported hearing gunshots, and, after checking their residence, they found what appeared to be bullet holes.

Deputies arrived and attempted to contact the suspect.

Several agencies responded during the incident, including a SWAT team, crisis negotiators, mental health co-responder units, Spokane Regional Air Support Unit members, Spokane Valley Fire Department, and American Medical Response.

The man’s name and the name or names of deputies who shot and killed the man haven’t been released.