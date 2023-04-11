The last 10 minutes of Albert Wayne Fredericks Jr.’s life were spent in fear of the Seattle Police officers trying to help him.

Fredericks screamed, struggled wildly and begged the officers to release him as they dragged him from the middle of a busy Aurora Avenue North intersection, where he had been wandering in traffic while high on methamphetamine. First it was two officers, then three, then five who piled on to the flailing Fredericks so he could be handcuffed. Officers called for an ambulance to take Fredericks to a hospital for a mental-health evaluation.

Over the next few minutes, the 53-year-old Fredericks, an Alaska Native who was a member of the Qawalangin Tribe, would seemingly calm as officers removed the cuffs and secured him to a gurney. By the time he was in the back of the ambulance, he was barely responsive.

A few minutes later, he was dead.

Following five days of testimony and after considering dozens of exhibits and witnesses, a six-member King County Coroner’s inquest jury Monday found those officers followed the department’s use of force and crisis intervention directives.

The jury found the use of force was justified and that it contributed to — but didn’t cause — Fredericks’ death. Jurors also concluded the officers had no criminal liability.

The jury’s findings were outlined in answers to 166 questions submitted to the panel based on testimony and evidence presented during the inquest.

The jury had reviewed since March 30 the circumstances around Fredericks’ Nov. 17, 2017, death while in Seattle police custody. The inquest was conducted without the participation of Fredericks’ family, who withdrew from the process two weeks ago, saying it would be traumatic for them and was biased toward police.

The evidence focused on the officers’ actions, the amount of force used to subdue Fredericks, whether that force was excessive, and whether the officers at the scene reacted quickly enough and within department policy to his medical emergency.

Testimony included the five involved officers — Timothy Oliverson, Jacob Rogers, Garret Hay, Nathan Jerome and Andrew Swartz — and the medical examiner and American Medical Response medics who attended to Fredericks that night. Jurors also received a detailed overview of the SPD’s training and use-of-force policies, delivered by department officials.

The involved officers testified that they followed their training and SPD policies, and did everything possible to protect the public while showing restraint and compassion for Fredericks. According to testimony and body-camera video introduced as evidence, Fredericks was ranting about being followed and questioned whether the uniformed officers were the “real police.”

Oliverson and Rogers were the first to respond to a call about someone in the street at North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

The officers spoke to Fredericks from their car and were cordial and non-confrontational when they approached him in the street about 11 p.m. They engaged him in conversation, calling him by his first name and urging him to get out of traffic. Initially, Fredericks obeyed, but said he was “suspicious” they weren’t real officers.

The officers several times offered to give him a ride home, but he refused.

The officers circled the block in their cruiser and came back to find Fredericks in traffic again.

The officers decided they would have to physically move him and take him into protective custody with the intention of having him involuntarily committed for a mental-health evaluation.

They exited their car, and each took hold of an arm and escorted Fredericks to the sidewalk. As soon as he was touched, the body-camera video shows Fredericks resisting and screaming for help, even calling for police: “No! No! Where are you taking me! Police! I need help!”

Oliverson called for additional officers, and several others responded. In the end, five officers were involved in a struggle that lasted about six minutes, according to the video and testimony.

At that point, Fredericks was handcuffed face down on the sidewalk. The video shows officers rolling him onto his side, a “recovery” position that allows a detained person to catch their breath.

But while the officers said Fredericks was breathing and had a pulse, the video shows him going limp and quiet, to the point that officers had to help him walk to the stretcher when the American Medical Response ambulance arrived.

After he was loaded into the ambulance, the medic loudly asks him several questions without getting a response. The ambulance was moved out of traffic into a nearby parking lot, where the EMT said Fredericks’ breathing was shallow and his pulse hard to locate. Oliverson, who had shown concern about Fredericks’ condition all along, called for Seattle Fire Department paramedics.

Paramedics arrived to find Fredericks in full arrest, with medics performing CPR. They were unable to resuscitate him.

Testimony focused on when it became apparent to the officers that Fredericks transitioned from being vocal and resisting, struggling with five officers, to unresponsive and then unconscious — and what the officers did about it.

Hay, one of the officers, explained it’s reasonably common for combative individuals to calm after they’ve been handcuffed, saying a “complete change of behavior” is not unusual.

But Swartz, another officer, said he had not experienced anyone go from actively resisting to apparently falling asleep minutes later. According to police body-camera video, one out-of-breath officer commented, “He decides to nap now?”

The SPD’s Force Investigation Team determined the use of force was necessary and reasonable. The inquest jury also viewed body-camera video of the arrest from each officer, showing that no blows or weapons were used during Fredericks’ takedown or detention.

Dr. Brian Mazim, a forensic pathologist with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, concluded after an autopsy that Fredericks died from acute meth and alcohol intoxication combined with heart disease. Initially, Mazim called the death “accidental,” but he changed that finding to “underdetermined” after reviewing the officers’ body-camera video at the request of inquest attorneys.

In testimony last week, Mazim told the jury he could not rule out that “agitation” from the struggle, and the fact that Fredericks was briefly restrained on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back, might have contributed to his death.

“We’ve seen cases where individuals held on their stomachs with impaired respiration,” Mazim said. “But this was not an asphyxial death. It is possible it had an effect, but it is not the primary thing that was impacting Mr. Fredericks.”

The primary driver of Fredericks’ death, Mazim said, was a massive amount of meth. Mazim said he has seen individuals who overdosed and died with smaller amounts of the drug in their system.

Fredericks’ family had intended to challenge Mazim’s findings and bring in an outside pathologist, but opposition to that testimony and to other family requests by the involved officers and their attorneys soured those efforts, according to court documents.

The officers continued to raise objections even after the family had withdrawn from the process, saying it was unfair, adversarial and opened old wounds. Motions filed by the officers last week included an objection to the jury being read a statement about Fredericks and his life.

Inquest Administrator Marcine Anderson allowed the statement to be read.