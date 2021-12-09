A homeowner in Spanaway shot and killed one of two men who he said were trying to break into his home early Thursday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sgt. Darren Moss Jr., a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner called 911 at 4:21 a.m. to report the shooting at his residence in the 100 block of 165th Street East.

The homeowner told police he shot at the two intruders as they kicked in his back door, Moss said.

The intruders then ran into the front yard, Moss said. When deputies arrived, they found that one of the men had died. The other escaped, he said.