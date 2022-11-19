One man was shot and killed and a woman injured Friday night after they apparently interrupted a car prowl in a Southcenter parking garage, Tukwila police reported.

Police and medics who responded to the shooting, which was reported at 6:39 p.m., attempted life-saving efforts on the man, who died at the scene, according to a brief police report posted on Twitter at 7:28 p.m.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

“Based on the initial investigation, it is believed that the couple interrupted a vehicle prowl at which time the suspect opened fire on the victims before fleeing in a vehicle,” police said on Twitter.

Police did not give the exact location of the shooting in that initial report.

No arrests were announced Friday night. The Tukwila Major crimes unit is investigating, and police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 206-241-2121 or via private message on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated.