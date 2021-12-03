A teenage girl who was one of two people injured in a shooting at Southcenter mall on Nov. 24 has died, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday.

Information about the teenager’s identity and official cause and manner of death will be released next week, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Tukwila Police Department did not have any updates Friday on the case and no arrests have been made, according to police.

The shooting occurred outside the J.C. Penney store around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and left a male victim and female victim, both teens, with critical injuries, Tukwila police said. Both people were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

