Southbound Interstate 5 is seeing backups Monday afternoon near Tacoma after an armed carjacking suspect who was being pursued by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies crashed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As of 2 p.m., two southbound Interstate 5 lanes had reopened near 72nd Street. All northbound lanes were open, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The Washington State Patrol said both the suspect and passenger were in custody and advised travelers to use other routes, saying backups could be lengthy.