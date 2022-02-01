An Auburn man was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for knowingly selling stolen items from his two pawnshops and for possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Aleksandr Pavlovskiy, 46, owned and operated two pawnshops in South King County between 2013 and 2016, according to charging documents. Pavlovskiy instructed employees at the stores, Thrift Electron in Renton and Innovation Best in Kent, to purchase stolen retail items from delivery drivers and online retailers, according to the statement.

Pavlovskiy kept the stolen items in a Kent warehouse and repackaged them for employees to sell on eBay and Amazon, according to the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Pavlovskiy’s business made between $1.5 million and $3.5 million from selling stolen goods.

Auburn police began investigating in summer 2018 after a detective noticed the large number of stolen items being sold at Pavlovskiy’s businesses, according to the statement.

FBI agents served search warrants at Pavlovskiy’s home and offices in July 2019 and found racks of stolen items being processed for resale at Pavlovskiy’s warehouse, according to charging documents.

Law enforcement officials seized some electronic devices for analysis, including Pavlovskiy’s phone, and found images and videos depicting minors under the age of 12 in sexually explicit acts, according to charging documents.

FBI agents applied for an additional search warrant in August 2019 to search electronic devices seized at Pavlovskiy’s businesses for child pornography and found over 20,000 images and videos, according to documents.

Pavlovskiy had used file-sharing software traced to a computer at his Kent warehouse to obtain and share the images and videos, according to documents.

Six of the 65 identified sexual abuse victims requested financial restitution to help with the costs of ongoing mental health treatment, the U.S. attorney’s statement said. Pavlovskiy was ordered to pay $2,000 to each of the six. He is required to register as a sex offender once he’s released from prison.

The defense requested that Pavlovskiy be sentenced to probation and home monitoring because he has no previous criminal history and “was a productive member of society who created jobs for others.”

However, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour ordered Pavlovskiy to serve 24 months for possession of child pornography and 48 months for trafficking in stolen goods.