Moses Lake police officers arrested a 17-year-old gang member and convicted felon after the youth posted a video of himself on social media with a pistol.

According to a social media post, the MLPD’s Street Crimes Unit arrested what the MLPD called a known juvenile gang member Thursday after officers recognized the suspect and his residence in the 700 block of A Street from a video he posted of himself with a 9mm handgun.

The suspect, who was not named because of his age, was taken into custody by members of the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team without incident and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The suspect was transported to Martin Hall in Medical Lake, where Grant County contracts to hold juveniles.

MLPD Capt. Mike Williams said the department regularly monitors social media posts for criminal, threatening or suspicious activities that could point to crimes.

“We have a pretty robust social media presence,” Williams said. “The social media post was the vehicle to let us know there was a felon in possession of a firearm.”

As a convicted felon, Williams said, the suspect was not allowed to possess a firearm under any circumstances, while there are only limited circumstances under which juveniles are allowed to possess firearms.

“This was a pretty simple case,” he added.