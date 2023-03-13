A 58-year-old man died in Everett early Saturday after he was shot by two law enforcement officers during a standoff, according to a statement from the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team.

Everett police were called to the residence in the 800 block of 91st Place Southwest late Friday for a domestic violence call in which the victim had visible injuries.

The suspect, the 58-year-old man, was “known” to have rifles and handguns in the past, according to the statement.

Everett police tried using a loudspeaker to call the man to the street. He was looking out the window and not responding to commands, according to the statement. Police requested Snohomish County Region 1 SWAT to assist.

During negotiation attempts over text and phone, the man pointed a gun out the window, according to the statement. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The man then went into the backyard. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, five SWAT team members entered the backyard and gave commands, according to the statement. Two SWAT team members then shot the man.

They provided first aid, but the man died at the scene, the statement said. He had two handguns, according to the investigative team. No SWAT team members were injured.

The two law enforcement officers who killed the man are an Everett officer with seven years of service and a Snohomish County deputy with nine years of service. Both are on paid administrative leave.

The Skagit-Island County Multiple Agency Response Team deployment Saturday morning consisted of 22 investigators and other staff who collected evidence and documented the scene. The team is responsible for investigating police use of deadly force.

The investigative team’s statement did not clarify whether the 58-year-old fired at police or if he was holding a gun when he was shot in the backyard.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team was initially contacted to respond, but due to state law and potential conflicts of interest, the investigation was turned over, police said.