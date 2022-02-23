A 20-year-old Skyway woman has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder domestic violence, accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in the head as he slept, according to King County prosecutors.

Tiariyan Marr was booked into the King County Jail on Feb. 17, a week after she called 911 and reported she had shot her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Aaron Hopkins, 23, charging papers say. She remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Court records do not yet indicate which attorney is representing her. Marr is to be arraigned March 7 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

According to prosecutors, Marr does not appear to have a significant criminal history. She has, however, been involuntarily committed several times in the past year and reportedly assaulted a nurse at one of the hospitals, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jason Brookhyser wrote in charging papers.

“Her aggression towards the other women in Hopkins’ life, including allegedly slashing tires and harassment over social media, escalated during the 6 months preceding Hopkins’ murder,” Brookhyser wrote. “While the State acknowledges that it appears the defendant has suffered prior violence at the hands of the victim, the defendant’s own report of how she committed this murder raises significant concerns about her propensity for violence towards others in the community.”

After Marr called 911 on Feb. 10, King County sheriff’s deputies responded to her third-floor unit at the Creston Point Apartments, in the 13400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, and found Hopkins lying face down on a bed, the charges say. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 9 mm handgun was found on a kitchen counter.

Sheriff’s detectives interviewed Marr for seven hours, and she told them her relationship with Hopkins began in 2019 and they have an 18-month-old child together, according to charging papers. Detectives say Marr reported several past incidents of physical violence at Hopkins’ hands, some of which required Marr to seek medical treatment.

During the investigation, detectives learned Marr picked Hopkins up from work on Feb. 1 and drove him to another girlfriend’s Federal Way apartment, where he retrieved his belongings and announced he would be staying with Marr, the charges say. Detectives say Marr told them Hopkins assaulted her on Feb. 8 and 9, according to the charges.

Detectives say Marr claimed Hopkins pointed a gun at her face and threatened to kill her on Feb. 10 if she told anyone about what had happened during the previous days, then went to bed, placing his gun on the floor beside him, the charges say.

“Marr admitted that between 30-60 minutes later, while Hopkins was lying face down in bed and appeared to be sleeping, she shot Hopkins multiple times in the head with his gun,” a detective wrote in charging papers.

Detectives interviewed Hopkins’ other girlfriend, who is now pregnant with his child, and she told them all four tires on her car were slashed in October, the charges say. The woman told detectives she recognized Marr as the culprit from still photos taken from her apartment complex’s video-surveillance system. She also told detectives Marr had challenged her to a fight in June, but she did not respond to Marr’s messages, according to the charges.