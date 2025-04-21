A driver has been arrested in connection with a Saturday evening rollover crash outside Seattle that killed two people, according to Washington State Patrol.

The State Patrol believes the 20-year-old Spanaway man was impaired when he was driving east on Highway 900 and lost control of the car, which left the road, rolled over and landed on its side.

His two passengers, a 32-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, died at the scene near 57th Avenue South, according to police.

The road was blocked for nearly 5 hours while troopers investigated the collision. State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Rick Johnson said the man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide.