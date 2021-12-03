Seattle police found a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her legs inside a stolen Jeep riddled with bullets early Friday, the last of three victims to be struck by gunfire in the city in a little over 24 hours.

The string of six shootings, apparently unrelated, began at 12:03 a.m. Thursday, when police responded to the Safeway parking lot in the 3900 block of South Othello Street, according to information posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Two men had been sitting in a parked car in the 7500 block of 40th Avenue South when a black sedan drove by and its occupants opened fire on the parked car, police say. The men called 911 and a dispatcher directed the driver to pull over in the Safeway lot, where they were met by officers and Seattle Fire Department medics. One man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of gunfire near Garfield High School in the Central District. Witnesses reported seeing teenagers run from the scene, and a male suspect running east on East Jefferson Street.

Police found two sets of shell casings, one near a door on the school campus and a second set nearby, likely indicating two people had exchanged gunfire. All told, officers recovered three dozen shell casings. The gunfire didn’t result in any injuries but damaged a house and two vehicles, the blotter post says.

At 8:15 p.m., a motorist called 911 and reported being fired at by someone in a black sedan in what police say was an apparent road-rage incident on Highway 509 near the First Avenue bridge. The motorist was not injured.

Forty-five minutes later, police responded to a report of a shooting at Third Avenue and Pike Street in downtown Seattle. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, was no longer at the scene. He arrived at Harborview a short time later with serious injuries, according to the blotter.

Around 9:10 p.m., a passenger in a gray sedan opened fire on another motorist in the Rainier Valley, police say. No one was reported injured.

Then at 3:30 a.m. Friday, police found the injured 15-year-old girl in the stolen Jeep in the 4200 block of South Eddy Street. The injured girl and a second teen “were evasive about the circumstances of the shooting,” police said. Officers found more than two dozen rounds had been fired at the shooting scene several blocks away, the blotter says.

Officers found a gun near the shooting scene. Inside the Jeep they found a ski mask, a bulletproof vest and a large stack of cash with an apparent bullet hole through it, according to the blotter.

The Jeep was located a couple blocks south of Aki Kurose Middle School.

Seattle police plan to meet with officials from Seattle Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and faculty on school campuses, the blotter post says.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line, 206-233-5000.