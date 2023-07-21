Officials have identified the six people killed in a two-car crash that injured three others Sunday morning on Highway 509 in the Tacoma Tideflats.

Washington State Patrol identified Lisa Esparza, 19; Cerra Corner, 19; Javan Runnels, 22; Felix Begay, Calsie Sockyma and Erick Tsosie, all 25 as the people killed in the crash. All were from Arizona and riding in a Kia Forte hatchback.

On Sunday about 11:15 a.m., the driver of a BMW SUV with a passenger T-boned the Kia, which was carrying seven people. All six who died were in the Kia.

Three people were taken to the hospital including a 21-year-old man who was in the Kia, and a 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman who were in the BMW.

All three have been released from the hospital, said State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but detectives determined speed and a driver running a red light are likely factors, Dattilo said. The State Patrol says it is unknown if anyone was wearing a seat belt.

It’s standard for detectives to complete the investigation before releasing further details such as cause or possible culpability, Dattilo explained. If circumstances warrant earlier release of information that may happen, as is the case for incidents involving criminal charges. The cause of the crash may come in the next few months or in a year, he said.

As of Friday no charges had been filed.

Loved ones have made GoFundMe pages for the six people killed to help with funeral costs and bringing their bodies home to family.

Begay’s older sister, Phillisa Begay, shared a heartfelt post on the GoFundMe page writing that her brother “always put others before himself and he always carried himself with high hopes.”

The post mentions Begay was Navajo born into the Bitter Water clan and born for the Towering House People clan. He enjoyed reading manga, watching anime, playing video games and had a love for travel.

“He was the type of person who could help you motivate yourself,” Phillisa wrote. “He loved his community and wanted to give back to his community, friends and family.”

Phillisa shared a passage she said was taken from Begay’s journal where he expressed that he values “family, friends, resilience, communication, empathy, respect, unconditional love, honesty, peace happiness and a beautiful life,” outlining the reason he values each.

Amber Koeppel, Esparza’s best friend from childhood shared in the fundraising post that Esparza married the “love of her life” last year.

“She was loved by many, so full of life, and had the biggest dreams,” Koeppel wrote. “Lisa cared so much for everyone around her, it just doesn’t even seem real.”

Sockyma’s family also organized a fundraising page where her bother Mitchell Sockyma described her as a kind, generous and caring person.

The sudden tragedy left loved ones shattered and grief-stricken, Jennifer Clark wrote on the GoFundMe page set up for Tsosie, known to many as Sonny.

Tsosie, who was Navajo born into the Many Goat clan and born for the Coyote Pass clan, joined the Marine Corps after graduating high school, the post reads.

“Erick’s selfless acts reflect in his commitment to serve his country …” the post says.

Runnel’s mother told KING5 her son had been visiting Tacoma for a convention.

“Javan would help anyone who needed it, his heart was so big,” Jenafer Gray, Runnel’s aunt wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Our family is so broken.”

Another page was created to help Corner’s family with expenses.