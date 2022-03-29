SILVERDALE, Wash. (AP) — A pizza shop owner in Silverdale has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after entering an Alford plea in Kitsap County District Court to three counts of assault with sexual motivation for assaults on three servers.

David Barrios, owner of MASAS Pizza, also was sentenced to two years of supervision and required to have a psychosexual and chemical dependency evaluations done, The Kitsap Sun reported Monday.

Prosecutors dropped a more serious charge in exchange for his plea to the lesser counts.

The assaults happened in October 2020. The employees went to police.

Kitsap County sheriff’s detectives and obtained search warrants for the restaurant’s security cameras. “The cameras in the restaurant are set up in locations leaving several blind spots,” a detective wrote in court documents. “Specifically, in the areas where the women reported the assaults occurred.”

One victim told detectives that Barrios would rub her back and that he tried to kiss her multiple times. Another said he tried to give her beer although she was not of legal age and that under the guise of teaching her to dance, took hold of her and wouldn’t let go even when she said she would not kiss him, documents said.

The third worker said Barrios also gave her a beer although she was 19, told her to follow him to a back area where he tried to kiss her, according to court documents.