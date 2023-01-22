Four show dogs have been reunited with their owner after being abducted in a stolen van, Portland police said.

The van was stolen Saturday morning when it was briefly left running and unattended in a hotel parking lot in Portland, police said.

Someone jumped in and took the van, taking off with four terriers in crates inside — three Scottish terriers and one cairn terrier, the Portland Police Bureau said. Two of the terriers were 6-month-old puppies.

A community member in Vancouver, Washington, found the van abandoned on the road with the dogs inside and notified Portland Police Bureau.

A $10,000 reward was posted for the safe return of the dogs, according to a Facebook post.

The owners were visiting from the Seattle area for the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show at the Portland Expo Center, police said.

Vandra Huber, of Woodinville, who owns the vehicle and two of the dogs, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that she and her co-breeder, Cheryl James, of Redmond, were preparing to go to the dog show when the van was taken.

The owner of the other dogs, Ed Cook, had left the van running in front of the Oxford Suites hotel while he stepped inside to tell them it was time to leave. “In that little bit of time he left the keys in the car, someone came and stole the van,” Huber said.

.

The Associated Press