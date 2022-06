Tukwila police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting at The Cheesecake Factory at the Westfield Southcenter Mall.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests. The Tukwila Police Department said the “involved parties” were believed to have fled the scene after the 8:44 p.m. shooting.

At approximately 8:44PM, officers were dispatched to the 200 blk Strander Blvd after receiving reports that a dispute had escalated into gunfire. At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody. The involved parties are believed to have fled the scene following the dispute pic.twitter.com/jPV353rOSi — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) June 1, 2022

Police did not identify the business in which the shooting took place, but a Cheesecake Factory employee told KIRO it happened inside the restaurant.