A 29-year-old Shoreline man has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, accused of beating, stabbing and decapitating his mother, according to King County prosecutors.

The charges filed Tuesday against Collin Boldizsar further allege the killing was committed with deliberate cruelty and was part of an ongoing pattern of domestic-violence abuse.

Boldizsar spent just under 24 hours in jail in early May after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother, Laurie Collins, with a vacuum cleaner and throwing her to the ground, according to charges filed in the murder case.

She obtained a domestic-violence no-contact order, which prohibited her son from coming within 1,000 feet of her or her Shoreline townhouse, where he had lived until the order was issued. An exception noted in the order allowed mother and son to communicate for the sole purpose of arranging Boldizsar’s housing, the charges say.

Boldizsar, who remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, is scheduled to be arraigned July 18.

After a neighbor called 911 on June 29 to request a welfare check on Collins, deputies went to her townhouse in the 1500 block of Northwest 195th Street, where Boldizsar answered their knock, stepped outside and locked the door as he pulled it shut, according to the charges. He was then arrested for violating the no-contact order.

When the deputies were unable to reach Collins by phone, they forced their way into her townhouse and found her decapitated body in a bedroom, according to the charges. An aluminum baseball bat and two chef’s knives were among the evidence sheriff’s detectives collected.

Detectives also obtained a warrant that allowed them to swab Boldizsar’s hands and feet for DNA evidence, the charges say.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined Collins suffered multiple bone fractures and stab wounds to her neck before she died, according to the charges. Public records show Collins was 70.