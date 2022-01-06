A shooting that left three family members dead Tuesday night appears to be homicide-suicide, though police are still investigating, the Auburn Police Department said.

Just before 7 p.m., officers received reports of gunshots coming from a home in the 2100 block of 66th Street Southeast, said Kolby Crossley, public information officer with the Auburn Police Department.

Arriving officers found a man and woman, both 41, and a 10-year-old child dead at the home, according to a news release. Another child, 12, was able to escape the home during the shooting ,without physical injuries, the news release said. The child went to a neighbor who called 911.

The child is safely housed, police said, and in contact with Child Protective Services.

Police did not release the relationship between the victims and the surviving child. A neighbor told KOMO a husband and wife lived at the home with their two young children.

Police are not seeking any suspects, Crossley said.