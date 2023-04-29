Two people were fatally shot and a third was critically wounded at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday evening.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second died at Harborview Medical Center. The third person was also taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a news conference at Cal Anderson Park shortly after midnight Sunday.

Officers first responded to the reports of violence around 10:30 p.m., according to a Seattle 911 call log. The Seattle Police Department tweeted shortly after 11:30 p.m. that it was investigating a shooting.

Police are searching for a fourth person who was possibly “associated” with the shooting, according to Diaz, who said the department is seeking video footage in the area. Diaz initially mistakenly said three people had died, but corrected himself shortly after.

The shooting occurred in the center of Seattle’s nightlife district as people packed the neighborhood’s bars and restaurants during one of the first warm evenings of the year.

“We have a lot of people out here who are trying to enjoy their night and then this is what happens,” Diaz said. “People are too quick to pick up a gun.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.