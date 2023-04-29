Two people were fatally shot and a third was critically wounded at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers first responded to the reports of violence around 10:30 p.m., according to a Seattle 911 call log. The Seattle Police Department tweeted shortly after 11:30 p.m. that it was investigating a shooting.

Police are searching for a fourth person who was possibly “associated” with the shooting, Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at the scene Saturday. Diaz initially mistakenly said three people had died, but corrected himself shortly after.

Police investigating a shooting at Cal Anderson Park. More information when available. PIO at the scene. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 30, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.