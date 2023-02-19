Federal Way police were investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a bar Saturday morning that killed one person and injured another.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Brickyard Pub, in a long strip mall on Military Road, for reports of shots fired in the parking lot, according to Federal Way police Cmdr. Kurt Schwan.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman, both 22, had been shot.

The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old suspect and are expected to book him into the King County Jail, Schwan said. Federal Way’s Criminal Investigations unit was investigating.