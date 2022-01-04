Police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead Tuesday evening in Auburn.

Officers received reports of gunshots from a home in the 2100 block of 66th Street Southeast at around 6:53 p.m., said Kolby Crossley, public information officer with the Auburn Police Department.

Responding officers found a man, woman and child dead at the residence, Crossley said. Another child was able to make it out of the home and call 911, he added

Valley Regional Fire Authority and King County Medic units also responded, the fire authority said in a Twitter post at 7:03 p.m.

Police were still investigating at the home as of 9 p.m., Crossley said. While investigators are considering all possibilities, it was too early to determine whether the shooting appeared to involve homicide-suicide, Crossley said.

He said police were not seeking any suspects.

No other information was immediately available.