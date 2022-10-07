One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Friday in Yesler Terrace, according to Seattle Police.

Police said they received reports around 4:30 a.m. of shots fired in the 110 block of East Fir Street. Officers found a man, 27, with a fatal gunshot wound and another man, 52, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The 27-year-old man died at the scene, and the 52-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said. A stolen tow truck was also recovered at the scene, according to SPD.

Homicide detectives will lead the investigation, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crime tip line at 206-233-5000.