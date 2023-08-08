Police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting in Sodo.

A male was found dead Tuesday near the intersection of First Avenue South and South Walker Street, police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Law enforcement recommends avoiding the area.

Southbound and northbound lanes of First Avenue are blocked between South Holgate and South Walker streets, according to SDOT.

The shooting comes the day after a nearby afternoon shooting in which, police say, two men were injured as one tried to rob the other near First Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street.