A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Saturday night in a Parkland apartment, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the Heatherstone Apartments in the 10400 block of 19th Avenue Court South at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots.

Deputies found the boy inside an apartment and heard reports that an adult man had also been shot and left the area in a vehicle.

Detectives and forensic investigators were gathering information Saturday night. No arrests had been made.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesman had no additional information Sunday morning.

“No one came forward with information,” said Sgt. Darren Moss. “This is really terrible.”

The Sheriff’s Department asked anyone with information to call 1-800-222-8477.