A shooting at a Lynnwood park late Monday night left one person dead and two hospitalized, police said.

The shooting occurred at Lynndale Park, the city’s largest park, just north of Lynndale Elementary School. The first day of class is Wednesday.

The Lynnwood Police Department reported four people were involved in the shooting, but it wasn’t immediately clear how the fourth person was involved, and officials didn’t say whether anyone was arrested.

In a statement, the department said there’s no danger to the public and that officials believe the shooting “is an isolated incident.”

Police haven’t detailed the circumstances that led to the shooting or released the identities of the people involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.