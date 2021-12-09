Detectives are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in a Federal Way strip mall, where one man was killed in a parking lot.

Police responded to Federal Way Crossings in the 1400 block of South 348th Street shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Federal Way Mirror, where a man had reportedly been shot.

The man died at the scene, and detectives said the shooting appears to have been targeted and not random, the Mirror reports.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.