A Seattle police officer shot and wounded a man who police say was firing a rifle in an apartment complex in the Squire Park neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police began receiving reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of East Yesler Way at 4:34 a.m., police said.

According to police, officers arrived and heard gunshots and people screaming. When they entered the apartment complex, they contacted the man, who was armed with a rifle.

One officer fired at the man, striking him, police said on their online blotter. The man then entered an apartment unit and refused to come out, police said.

Officers were able to talk to the wounded man and he eventually surrendered, police said. He was taken into custody and then transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Officers checked the apartment building and found no shooting victims, but did identify several apartment units with ballistic damage, police said.

Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of Inspector General responded to the scene. The shooting will be investigated by the Force Investigation Team.

Police expect to release video of the incident within 72 hours, per department policy.

All lanes of Seattle’s East Yesler Way were closed from 12th Avenue South to 17th Avenue South on Friday morning for the investigation. All lanes reopened shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.