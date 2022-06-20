A man was shot and killed at a homeless encampment in West Seattle, according to Seattle police.

It is unclear what relationship the shooter, who police have not yet identified, or the victim had to the encampment.

Police became aware of the shooting in the early hours of Monday when a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. reported someone had been shot at an encampment near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street in the Delridge neighborhood.

Police found the man who was shot upon arrival to the scene. He had significant injuries at the time. When medics from Seattle Fire Department arrived, they declared him dead.

Police have not released the name of the man, nor details of what precipitated the shooting.

Seattle police say that homicide detectives are investigating and request that anyone with information call a tip line at 206-233-5000.