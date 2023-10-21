A shooting early Friday morning in Seattle’s Central District damaged the windows of a beloved business just a few hours after the end of a vigil mourning the anniversary of its owner’s death. No injuries were reported.

The incident comes almost exactly a year after the fatal shooting of beloved local business owner D’Vonne Pickett Jr., who ran the mailing and shipping store The Postman with his wife, KeAnna Rose Pickett, on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just south of Union Street.

“Yesterday morning, our beloved store front windows were tragically shot at,” The Postman CEO and co-founder KeAnna Rose Pickett posted to Facebook Saturday. “It feels like a cruel retaliation for an incident that may have occurred during an unsanctioned candlelight vigil held the night before in honor of our late co-founder, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. It has been just a year since his tragic murder at the same location.”

KeAnna Rose Pickett didn’t elaborate on the incident that happened during the vigil, and could not be immediately reached for comment.

Photos posted to social media showed a hole in the window and shattered glass, as various candles still stood on the sidewalk and bouquets of red roses hung on the door.

Seattle police could not be immediately reached for comment, but media reports said Saturday an investigation was underway.

D’Vonne Pickett Jr., 31, was shot in October 2022 while he and his wife were closing up their shop. King County prosecutors charged 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall, with premeditated first-degree murder on Oct. 24, 2022.

The incident follows a shooting in the neighborhood earlier this week, which sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. The bullets from that shooting on 23rd Avenue South also damaged a nearby child care center, the A 4 Apple Learning Center.

In response, community leaders and members, local business owners and officials came together on Thursday to discuss community and public safety near 23rd Avenue and Jackson Street.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.