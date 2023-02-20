Seattle Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon at a Ballard smoke shop involving two men.

Police arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds, with a potential suspect in custody, according to the department.

A man was killed after attempting to rob the King Smoke Shop at Northwest 77th Street and 15th Avenue Northwest, according to KING-5. The second man was a store employee.

Seattle Fire arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. and transported the injured man to Harborview Medical Center. He was in serious condition and will be treated in the intensive care unit, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

This is a developing story.