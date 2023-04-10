A King County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near Sunset Park in SeaTac on Monday morning.

Deputies responded around 5:10 a.m. to the 14400 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive South after a report of a vehicle blocking the road with the driver passed out behind the wheel, said Cory Stanton, a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tried to contact the driver, who then tried to flee and hit a deputy, Stanton said. The vehicle was stopped a short distance away and the driver was taken into custody.

The deputy was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Stanton said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response and Reconstruction team is investigating.