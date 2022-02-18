Authorities say a man being sought by Pierce County detectives was fatally shot in Chehalis on Friday after stabbing a police officer.

KOMO reports detectives were in Chehalis to arrest the 32-year-old man for investigation of second-degree child rape.

As deputies approached the home, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department says, the man appeared to reach for a weapon. A Pierce County deputy fired a gun and the man ran off.

Law enforcement responded and a police dog found the man just after 12 p.m.

As police were talking to the man, the Sheriff’s Department says, the man stabbed a Centralia police officer in the head and back. Officers from the Centralia Police Department then shot and killed the man, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital for surgery and is in stable condition.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is the primary investigating agency, however, the Chehalis Police Department, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol are all assisting.