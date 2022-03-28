PORTLAND — Four people were hurt in a shooting during an illegal street racing event in Portland early Monday, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that police responded to reports of a shooting on North Marine Drive just after midnight.

When police arrived, they collected almost 100 bullet casings but were unable to locate victims.

Hospitals reported that an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy arrived at emergency rooms and were treated for gunshot wounds that weren’t life-threatening, police said. An 11-year-old boy was also treated for either a gunshot wound or shrapnel.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man who also showed up hurt at a hospital and was later identified as a suspect in the shooting, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Parts of North Portland have seen an increase in street racing in recent years, with participants shutting intersections and sometimes blocking traffic on highways to spin tires and do donuts.

Police said Monday they had seen results from targeted law enforcement last fall, including the implementation of a new city ordinance that allows officers to seize the vehicles of those involved. The gatherings appear to be ramping up again, however, according to Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell.