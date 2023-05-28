Seven teenagers escaped from Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie on Sunday after allegedly assaulting a staff member and stealing a vehicle, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The children, between 15 and 17 years old, are in custody on various charges, including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and robbery. They escaped shortly after midnight and may be driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with Washington license plate CEP1939.

Anyone with information about the children’s location is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office nonemergency number, 206-296-3311.

Five children escaped from the facility in January 2022 after assaulting staff members and stealing a state-owned vehicle. Authorities did not apprehend all five teenagers until March of that year.

One of the juveniles who escaped on Monday was part of that January 2022 group,

Afterward, the detention center tightened security, though another incarcerated child escaped in April 2022 and was taken back into custody shortly after.