Eina Kwon’s love for people was boundless.

Her loved ones shared sentiments, in Korean and English, detailing her warm smile, loving demeanor and kindness, during a funeral service Friday in Seattle to honor Kwon, 34, and the daughter she was expecting at eight months pregnant.

Her life was tragically cut short on June 13 when a man shot her and her husband, Sung Kwon, 37, while they were stopped in a car in the Belltown neighborhood, presumably on their way to work. Sung Kwon survived the shooting, but their baby died shortly after an emergency delivery.

Eina Kwon was described as a devoted mother who always put her young son first. A childhood friend, between tears, said she had always put the well-being of others before her own. Even when they were kids in middle school.

They were like sisters, she said, promising to always think of Kwon.

In attendance at the Friday service was Mayor Bruce Harrell, police Chief Adrian Diaz and Eunji Seo, the consul general for the Republic of Korea in Seattle.

“You were sacrificed, along with your mom,” Seo said of the Kwons’ baby. “We will remember you and promise to build a world free of violence and hatred … so a sacrifice like yours will never happen again.”

Eina Kwon’s death has caused outrage in the community, amid an alarming uptick in gun violence in the lead-up to summer. Days after the daytime shooting, Seattle officials formed a community violence task force of officers and detectives who will focus their efforts on four areas where violence is widespread.

Harrell addressed Sung Kwon directly Friday, telling him he will have to remain strong for his family, community and son, and reminding him that the community is there to support him.

“We love you,” he said.

After speaking with mayors in Korea, Harrell said he’s realized Eina Kwon’s death has “shook up the world.”

“This is what we dread most: a daughter of our community, a daughter of the city, is lost early and without reason.”

A GoFundMe to support the Kwon family, including those who traveled from Korea for the funeral, has raised more than $250,000. A memorial outside Aburiya Bento House, the Kwons’ Belltown restaurant just blocks away from where they were shot, continues to grow.

Eina Kwon created a warm and inviting space at Aburiya, “where strangers became friends and kindness was always on the menu,” said the Rev. James Kwon, of Community Church of Seattle, who officiated the service.

She brought love, kindness and warmth into the lives of everyone who knew her, he said. “Her actions spoke volumes of the beautiful soul she possessed.”

It is hard to accept, he said, that the couple’s son, 2, won’t be able to embrace his mother again, but her spirit, and that of her daughter, lives on with the people who loved them and in the memories they shared.