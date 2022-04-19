Police on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection with a deadly Tacoma cannabis store robbery last month, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The teen, Montrell Hatfield, was arrested by Seattle police in Kent and was turned over to Tacoma police and booked for investigation of first-degree murder, according to a news release.

Pierce County prosecutors charged Hatfield and a 15-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of employee Jordan Brown, 29, during a March 19 armed robbery at World of Weed in Tacoma, according to court documents.

The Seattle Times does not typically name juvenile defendants unless they are charged as adults. Under state law, juveniles who are 16 and 17 years old can automatically be charged as adults for serious violent crimes like first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

Hatfield was charged as an adult, and Pierce County prosecutors filed a motion requesting a decline hearing for the 15-year-old so a judge can decide whether to keep the case in juvenile court or transfer it to adult court.

Police did not say whether a third suspect, who acted as a lookout during the robbery, has been identified or arrested.

All three are suspects in at least 10 armed robberies across Pierce and King counties in recent months, according to charging documents.

Tacoma police responded to a report of an armed robbery and shooting at World of Weed just after 10 p.m. on March 19. Officers found Brown unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to charging documents. He died at the scene.

Police learned through video surveillance footage and witness accounts that two suspects entered the store, ordered everyone to the floor, and provided plastic bags for employees to collect cash, according to the charges.

A suspect, later identified by police as Hatfield, fired a warning shot into the ceiling, and got into a fight with an employee and grappled with him on the floor, according to documents. The second suspect, identified as the 15-year-old, then leaned over the counter and fired a round, hitting the employee in the throat, the documents allege.

The two teens and the third suspect acting as a lookout drove off in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, according to the charges.

Hatfield and the 15-year-old were also charged in February i n the King County Juvenile Court in connection to an armed robbery at a Federal Way pawnshop but were released and placed on electronic home monitoring over objections from prosecutors, according to Casey McNerthney, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. Both juveniles cut off their monitoring devices on March 16 and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Seattle Times staff reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this story, which includes information from Times archives.