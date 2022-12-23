Prosecutors have filed a slew of charges against a 21-year-old White Center man, one of at least three people suspected in a string of nearly 40 armed robberies across South King County last month.

King County sheriff’s detectives estimate Duke Vivao and two accomplices robbed gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants, hotels and video game stores of roughly $15,000 in cash and miscellaneous snacks, drinks, vape pens and video game controllers, according to charging papers.

One of the alleged accomplices, a 15-year-old boy arrested Nov. 17, has been charged in connection with three armed robberies and remains in juvenile detention. He’s expected to face additional charges for his alleged role in the 17-day robbery rampage, according to prosecutors.

A third suspect has not been identified, and Vivao’s charges indicate other people may have been involved in some of the robberies, including one at a store in Tukwila’s Southcenter mall, where a customer’s tennis shoes were stolen at gunpoint. Other robberies were committed in Seattle, Burien, SeaTac, Renton, Kent, Auburn, Federal Way, Covington and unincorporated areas of King County, the charges say.

Vivao was arrested Dec. 15 at his former girlfriend’s house in SeaTac and charged Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of second-degree assault, according to prosecutors.

Vivao — who was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant in a 2019 assault case and a bench warrant for an alleged 2021 attack on a pizza delivery driver — remains jailed in lieu of $504,000 bail, records show.

Advertising

Though Vivao was seen on some video surveillance footage from the November robberies, he was primarily responsible for stealing cars and driving his accomplices to and from the robbery scenes, according to charging papers.

His fingerprints were found on the rearview mirrors of a Kia Optima and a Hyundai Elantra that had both been reported stolen before they were abandoned early Nov. 11 in the driveway of a house south of Renton, the charges say. The cars were consistent with vehicles seen on video fleeing robberies Nov. 9 and 10, and the 15-year-old’s fingerprints were also found inside the Optima, according to the charges.

The group’s string of armed robberies came to an end Nov. 17, when a man saw two masked people run out of a Covington gas station to a waiting Hyundai Elantra, say the charges. The man rammed his car head-on into the Elantra to stop it from fleeing, and the Elantra’s driver — later identified as Vivao — shot multiple rounds at the other driver before he and his two accomplices ran away, the charges say.

The 15-year-old was arrested nearby, according to the charges, but the two others escaped. Fingerprints from Vivao and the teen were later found on the Elantra, say the charges.

Deputies also found Vivao’s cellphone under the driver’s seat of the Elantra, which had been stolen from a car-rental business, and obtained location data from his Snapchat account that correlated with the dates, times and scenes of at least six of the armed robberies, the charges say.

Vivao and the 15-year-old apparently shared jackets, sweatshirts and ski masks, and social media photos showed them wearing the same clothing and shoes seen in video surveillance footage from some of the robberies, according to the charges. Some of the clothing was found inside the stolen cars.

In an interview with detectives, Vivao said he needed money because he was “on the run from DOC,” so he and his accomplices decided to rob a 7-Eleven convenience store Nov. 1 in Kent, the charges say.

Excited by the cash and adrenaline rush, the group decided to continue committing robberies but apparently made a point to target businesses that weren’t crowded with customers, according to the charges.