Seattle police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound in the International District on Saturday, the second homicide in the city that morning.

According to the police department’s online blotter, officers were dispatched to a report of a man down at Sixth Avenue South and South Weller Street at 6:20 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old man with a suspected gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center.

Earlier Saturday, police found another man who had been shot lying in the street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood after shots were fired in the 200 block of South Washington Street around 2:15 a.m. That victim died at the scene.

Through March, violent crime in Seattle had already claimed 13 lives, accounting for half of the 26 homicides committed in King County and the highest figure for the first quarter of the year in Seattle since 2016.