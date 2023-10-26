The Postman, a Seattle mailing and shipping business, will remain open after announcing its closure in the wake of a shooting at its Central District storefront just hours after an anniversary vigil for its slain co-founder, D’Vonne Pickett Jr.

KeAnna Rose Pickett, the store’s co-founder and CEO, and Pickett’s wife, confirmed in a text message Thursday that the store would stay open. She had announced Sunday the business would close indefinitely due to safety concerns after an early-morning shooting that shattered the storefront windows two days prior.

“We stand united and affirm that we choose to stay,” The Postman said in a Thursday post on Facebook. “Gentrification should not define our reality, as it is when we succumb to the excuses to leave that it takes hold. Instead, we can create a stronger, more resilient community by staying and building together.”

Pickett, 31, was fatally shot while he and his wife were closing up their shop in October 2022. The next week, King County prosecutors charged Ashton Christopher Lefall with premeditated first-degree murder.

In Sunday’s announcement, KeAnna Rose Pickett said the Friday morning shooting was “targeted,” and that it “has left us feeling unwelcome.” The company had asked for donations to help cover the cost of repairs, staffing, security and “operational disturbances” following the gunfire.

Information from the Seattle Times archives was included in this report.