The Postman, a mailing and shipping store in Seattle’s Central District, is closing indefinitely just over a year after its co-founder, D’Vonne Pickett Jr., was killed outside the shop’s doors.

The decision was made after gunfire shattered the windows of The Postman’s storefront early Friday morning, just a few hours after the end of a vigil marking the anniversary of Pickett’s death in 2022.

On Sunday afternoon, KeAnna Rose, CEO and co-founder of The Postman and Pickett’s wife, posted on social media the store would close indefinitely “due to safety concerns.”

“We believe it is in the best interest of our family, staff and community to prioritize everyone’s well-being over the essential services we provide,” Rose wrote in the announcement.

The store would remain closed until “better solutions are available,” the announcement read.

“We believe that by taking this step, we are not only ensuring the immediate safety of our community but also sending a message that hate cannot and will not win,” it continued. “We hope that together, as a community, we can find ways to address the root causes of these violent acts, fostering an environment where all members feel safe and supported.”

There were no injuries reported after the gunfire Friday. The Seattle Police Department could not be reached for comment but media reports said an investigation was underway.

Pickett, 31, was shot in October 2022 while he and his wife were closing up their shop. The next week, King County prosecutors charged 32-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall with premeditated first-degree murder.

Talking by phone on Sunday, Rose said she’s struggled with PTSD since D’Vonne’s killing, and her memories of Oct. 19, 2022, resurface when she drives up to the store. The staff planned to move in November to a storefront around the corner, and Rose said they were getting ready to start construction for another store on South Willow.

Rose said Sunday afternoon that it’s possible they may go through with the plans, but it feels difficult right now with concerns about gun violence.

She said neighbors and landlords reached out to her requesting the closure because they were concerned for their safety after the shooting, which seemed to target The Postman.

“I hear the community and their concerns for safety,” Rose said. “I have children too, and I want to be able to pick up my kids and drop them off every day.”

It’s not the first time The Postman has been targeted since Pickett’s death, Rose said. Her new car was vandalized, the store was broken into and Rose received personal threats.

“I had no idea about why anybody would want to hurt D’Vonne,” Rose said. “His alleged murderer was arrested, but then we’ve had a series of crimes happening to us since D’Vonne was [allegedly] murdered.”

On Sunday, the windows to the former mailing and shipping store were entirely boarded up. Except for a sign propped up across the street at a nearby stoplight, there was no indication The Postman was once located on this stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

A sign stapled on a tree outside the building warned passersby to keep dogs out of the grass. “There is glass!!!” the sign read.

Wax from tea candles — remnants of the vigil held in Pickett’s memory — stained the sidewalk.

A bouquet of white flowers, some roses, a pumpkin and two burnt tea candles sat by one side of the door. On the other, someone spray-painted “Long Live D Pick” on the sidewalk with rows of red and white roses laid out below.

Above the spray paint, the retail space to the left of The Postman building was also empty and up for rent.

Rose and Pickett first opened The Postman in 2018. After Pickett’s death, the store closed for about two months, before reopening in December. At the time, Rose said she continued to struggle after witnessing the violence. “Sometimes I close my eyes or look out the window and it’s still fresh in my mind,” she said. “It doesn’t go away.”

In Sunday’s announcement, Rose said the Friday morning shooting was “targeted,” and that it “has left us feeling unwelcome.” The company had asked for donations to help cover the cost of repairs, staffing, security and “operational disturbances” following the gunfire.

Rose said she did not attend the vigil with her children on the anniversary of Pickett’s death, and she instead spent the day volunteering at their school and spent the evening together with them. Staff called her the next morning to inform her the windows were shot out.

Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that he spoke with Rose on Sunday to express his support.

“I’m sad to hear this news, recognizing that small businesses are the backbone of our city and The Postman especially has become an important anchor for our Central District neighborhood and greater Seattle community,” the statement read. “Small businesses and the people who operate them often bear the brunt of crime and public safety issues, and we will continue working urgently to reduce those impacts.”

Rose posted on Instagram that The Postman’s legacy is “a reminder of violence and uncertainty.”

“We’ve still got the love and support of the community and the city,” she said on the phone, “(but) there’s just something else going on in the city that is above our own understanding.”