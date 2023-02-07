Seattle continued to contend with increased violent crimes and gun violence last year, according to annual crime statistics.

Residents’ top safety concerns, according to the Seattle Police Department’s public safety survey, include property crime, police capacity and homelessness.

Community concerns were captured in a survey in partnership with Seattle University last October, to collect data at the neighborhood level for the department’s Micro Community Policing Plans.

The annual report includes dynamic data, impacted by delayed reporting, classification changes and investigative updates, according to police.

Here are 5 key takeaways from the police department’s 2022 crime report.

Violent crime rate at a 15-year high

The violent crime rate increased to 736 per 100,000 residents in 2022, the highest rate in 15 years. Crime rates represent the number of crime reports relative to the size of the city’s population, instead of the total number of crimes reported. The actual number of violent crimes reported increased about 4% from 2021 to 2022, according to the report.

The slight increase in crime overall reflects the spike in violent crime that began in 2020 and shows little sign of dropping back to pre-pandemic levels. Homicides increased by 24% and aggravated assault totals continue to be the highest reported in the last 10 years. The majority of homicide victims died from gun violence.

Crime down in fourth quarter

The fourth quarter saw a decrease in crime, with notable reductions in aggravated assault and larceny-theft. December had the fewest number of reported crimes citywide in 2022; March had the highest number.

Gun violence is up

Seventy-three percent of the city’s 55 homicide victims died from gun violence. Shootings and shots-fired events were at an all-time high, beating 2021, which held the previous all-time high.

Seattle saw a 19% increase in verified criminal shootings and shots-fired reports citywide, compared to 2021, the report states. This is a 125% increase compared to pre-pandemic totals in 2019.

The city saw a 13% increase in overall shootings, both fatal and nonfatal, compared to 2021. Gun violence was more concentrated, particularly in the Chinatown International District, Brighton/Dunlap and Northgate. The percentage of nightlife-related shootings and shots fired nearly doubled between 2021 and 2022.

Motor vehicle theft increased significantly

Motor vehicle thefts increased 30% from 2021 to 2022, and were significantly high when compared to a five-year weighted average, according to the report. There was a noted increase in thefts of Hyundai and Kias, due to an internet trend that gained popularity and shows viewers how to easily steal these vehicle makes.

Nearly 70% of stolen vehicles were recovered.

Neighborhoods hit the hardest in 2022 include Northgate, Roosevelt/Ravenna, Queen Anne and Capitol Hill.

Bias incidents down

Bias incidents decreased by 18% and hate crimes decreased by 14%. The total reported bias incidents decreased by 7%. However, bias-based incidents are often underreported, so police statistics may not truly reflect the number of hate crimes or other bias crimes occurring in Seattle.

Among the 880 total bias-related reports in 2022, 61% involved race and ethnicity, 19% involved sexual orientation, 4% involved religion, 4% involved gender identity and 3% involved homelessness.

Arrests from officer-generated calls are up

Arrests from officer-generated calls for service increased 46% in 2022. There was a 15% increase in arrest reports compared to 2021.

Arrests from community-generated calls increased 6% last year.