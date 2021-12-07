A 13-year-old Seattle Public Schools student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening on social media to shoot students at his school, according to a police statement.

Earlier this week, the Seattle Police Department was notified of a threat of a shooting at Whitman Middle School which was posted on social media, according to police. The student was arrested and booked into the King County Youth Services Center for investigation of harassment.

There is currently no active threat at any school, the police statement says. Seattle Public Schools officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

It’s the second time in two weeks that a threat of violence has happened at a Seattle public school. On Thursday, Garfield High School was put on a “shelter-in-place” alert when several gunshots were heard while some students and staff were still on campus around 4:30 p.m.

According to an email from the school, Seattle police lifted the alert after about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported. Additional safety and security department staff were sent to the school the next day.