A person sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South late Saturday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police investigating shooting in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South. One victim located with life-threatening injury. Suspect not located at this time. PIO responding to the scene. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 15, 2023

The shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. A suspect has not been located, according to Seattle police.

This is a developing story.