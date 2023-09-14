Seattle protesters are set to rally Thursday after body-camera footage was released Monday of a Seattle police officer making light of the death of a young woman struck by a police cruiser in January.

The footage showed Officer Daniel Auderer suggesting Jaahnavi Kandula’s life had “limited value” and that the city should “just write a check” after Officer Kevin Dave struck her while driving 74 mph.

Kandula, 23, who had been in a crosswalk at Thomas Street and Dexter Avenue North, was thrown more than 100 feet on Jan. 23 and died later that night. Kandula was set to graduate this December with a master’s degree in information systems from the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

Thursday’s rally at 5 p.m. will take place at the intersection of Thomas and Dexter.