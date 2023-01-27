Several dozen protesters took to the streets Friday in Seattle to decry the brutal beating by police of a Black man in Tennessee, which renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change.

Roughly 70 demonstrators gathered in Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park, marching through Capitol Hill into downtown and South Lake Union while chanting the name of Tyre Nichols, who died at the hands of Memphis police earlier this month.

Video of the violent encounter, released Friday, shows five police officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions.

The officers each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression in the Jan. 7 beating. Nichols died Jan. 10.

The Seattle protesters marched downtown from Capitol Hill, snaking through city streets and stopping in front of the Pacific Science Center to chant “Black Lives Matter” and demand justice.

Protesters then marched to South Lake Union, where they held a minute of silence at the intersection where a Seattle police officer driving to a call struck and killed Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, in a crosswalk Monday night.

The demonstrators, who also denounced police violence against communities of color, ultimately marched back toward Capitol Hill. Their demonstration came as protesters gathered in multiple cities, including Memphis.