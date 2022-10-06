Seattle police will have extra patrols in the University District beginning Thursday at the earliest, the department said.

The additional patrols come after a Sunday shooting that injured four University of Washington students. Officials also cited an increase in personal and property crime in the area.

Police did not specify how many extra patrols will be in the neighborhood, citing security risk concerns. The extra shifts will vary from four to six hours in the evening, Detective Valerie Carson said. The patrols will primarily be in heavily populated areas of the neighborhood.

Within the last month, officers have responded to multiple shootings in the area, including one in which a driver fleeing gunfire killed a pedestrian.

Police have responded to 135 violent crimes in the University District so far this year, according to the department’s dashboard. In 2021, police responded to 184 violent crimes in the neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department says it will continue to work with the UW Police Department to address concerns.